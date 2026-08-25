The school year will definitely start on September 15th

The new school year in Bulgaria will traditionally start on September 15th, as stipulated in the Preschool and School Education Act, BTA reports. This was confirmed today by the Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Georgi Valchev, after a meeting of the relevant parliamentary committee, putting an end to speculation about an earlier start.

„There is no way September 14th can be discussed at this stage. The fact that there was a proposal and it was a topic in the media, I said that we have heard every opinion, that we have tried to consolidate the vacations so that they are more convenient. But everything that is outside the law cannot be accepted“, explained Minister Valchev.

He emphasized that although future options can be discussed in the future, at the moment the requirement is categorical and the first bell will ring on September 15.

Regarding the long-awaited schedule for school hours, the relevant minister assured that the distribution of vacations will be published by the end of this week. The deadline for public discussion of the projects ended last Friday, August 21, and the education department has committed to considering all reasonable proposals received.

The debate on the possible withdrawal of the first school day on Monday, September 14, was raised by a director's organization. However, the idea met with rapid resistance in the system. From the union “Education“ to the CT “Podkrepa“, led by Dr. Yulian Petrov, announced on Monday that they categorically do not accept such a change.