A huge branch fell on a child in Varna

A seventh-grader has a concussion and a large hematoma after a more than 5-meter branch fell on her in the area of the “Ticha“ stadium in Varna. The incident occurred on the city's holiday of August 15 after the end of the evening glow, BNR reports.

In the minutes after the holiday illuminations, the sidewalks around the stadium were crowded with people returning home. According to Valeria Atanasova, the mother of the injured girl, the tree suddenly broke from a height approximately equal to a four-story building.

“We were at the holiday in Varna and after the glow we started to go home. There were an extremely large number of people - people were walking side by side on the sidewalk, shoulder to shoulder, and there were many cars on the street“, the woman tells the national radio.

After the heavy impact from the huge branch, a passing car stopped and transported the child to a hospital. Medical teams immediately performed the necessary imaging tests.

“A car immediately took us to the emergency room. They did an X-ray and a CT scan. Fortunately, the skull was not affected, but the child has a concussion and a large hematoma“, explains Atanasova.

After the initial hospitalization and stay for medical observation, the girl was discharged and is currently continuing her treatment at home.

Due to the shock and physical injuries her daughter suffered, Valeria Atanasova is adamant that the incident should not remain without consequences. She is already seeking specialized legal assistance and intends to file a lawsuit against the Municipality of Varna, which is responsible for the maintenance of urban landscaping.