53 unexploded ordnance and 1070 kg of metal debris were found in the EMKO area after the explosion at the plant near Tryavna

Servicemen continue clearing the area outside the "EMKO" near the village of Belitsa near Tryavna of scattered unexploded ordnance and metal debris after the fire and explosions at the military plant on August 10.

A specialized engineering group from the Land Forces and a team from the Military Medical Academy (MMA) are participating in the clearing of the area. The Ministry of Defense (MOD) reported on the progress of their work. The task of securing the perimeter has been carried out since August 14 by 17 military personnel and 1 civilian employee with 6 units of military equipment, in strict compliance with safety procedures and measures.

So far, 398 decares of the total clearance area of 566 decares have been processed. 53 unexploded ordnance and 1070 kg of metal debris have been discovered.

The team was sent to the field at the suggestion of the Chief of Defense and in execution of an order of the Minister of Defense, at the request of the Regional Governor of Gabrovo to provide assistance after the declared state of emergency for part of the territory of the Tryavna municipality.