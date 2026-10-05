MES launches free platform with lessons and educational projects

The Ministry of Education and Science, the Center for Creative Learning and a technology company presented a platform with free access to ready-made educational projects, lessons and educational resources for all schools. It is available at sfi.mon.bg and uses the official domain of MES.

The presentation took place at the National STEM Center in “Sofia Tech Park“. The content is part of the international programs “Skills for Innovation“ and “Artificial Intelligence for Youth“, which reach Bulgarian schools under a memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Education and Science and the technology company.

Materials for students from 3rd to 12th grade

The platform offers presentations, work files and teacher guides. The resources can be used in project-based learning with technology, as well as in the development of new subjects and interdisciplinary modules in STEM classrooms and artificial intelligence laboratories.

Login is done with an edu.mon.bg account or through a school domain. The content is intended for students from 3rd to 12th grade, and the program can be expanded with new materials. It is planned that the resources created in Bulgaria can also be shared with the educational community outside the country.

About one fifth of the content has been adapted

The Director of the Center for Creative Education, Dr. Alexander Angelov, specified that at present not all educational projects have been translated and adapted for the Bulgarian educational environment. About one fifth of them have been prepared. According to him, the platform has a comprehensive program for understanding and using artificial intelligence, and its development can continue through new partnerships.

Artificial intelligence was not used to create the platform. The materials were developed by Bulgarian teachers for Bulgarian teachers.

Trainings for teachers begin

The Director of the National STEM Center, Prof. Dr. Naiden Shivarov, said that the center will be a place to work with science, technology, innovation and art. He announced that the first trainings for teachers at the base begin this week.

The Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Georgi Valchev, emphasized the need for a balanced use of technology in school. “We need to find a balanced model. Every teacher and every student can find the approach for themselves“, he said. According to him, modern technologies should be used without neglecting the real learning and curiosity of children.

Sources: nova.bg