Bozhidar Bozhanov: The services and the authorities woke up to Taki - only after his people jammed the GPS signal of planes

The services and the authorities woke up to Taki - only after his people jammed the GPS signal of planes.

This was commented on "Facebook" by the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" Bozhidar Bozhanov.

While we are on this topic, here are three more things to wake up to:

1. Companies related to Taki and Ami are tenants of facilities at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint - it is time to terminate these leases.

2. We have submitted a decision to commission an audit by the Court of Auditors of waste recovery in connection with product fees, from which companies behind which Taki stands, have been dragging millions - if this decision is supported, the schemes will be brought to light.

3. A company associated with Taki installs cameras and monitors traffic (and who is traveling where with their car) under two contracts - from the RIA and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The rulers should check what data Taki's people have access to, whether they are abusing this access and terminate the contracts accordingly.

The oligarchy has become entangled in basic state systems. And it is time to speak up and act concretely.