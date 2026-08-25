Radan Kanev is waiting to see if Radev will carry out judicial reform, or wants to master the system

This political season actually sets the directions, the priorities for Bulgarian society for a long period ahead. This was stated at a briefing in the National Assembly (NA) by the leader of the DSB Radan Kanev. This will be a season in which there will be a political program, a season of Budget 2027, which should ensure the priorities in this program, some of which, in his opinion, are very ambitious. This is the season in which the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) should be elected, Kanev recalled.

It will become clear whether Rumen Radev wants to carry out real judicial reform, or aims to master the judicial system, writes news.bg. Otherwise, Kanev likes the idea of "Progressive Bulgaria" (PB) for dismantling the oligarchic model, but de-oligarchization without naming the origin, foundations and mechanisms does not seem like a serious political goal, according to him. Therefore, he insists on indicating the role of the State Security (DS) and the services in the creation and functioning of this model.

For his part, the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" Bozhidar Bozhanov commented that the sleeping services woke up to Taki's silencers, but there were still other topics to open their eyes to.