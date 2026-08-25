Ivaylo Mirchev: We will have two strong candidates in the presidential elections

The co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria“ and MP from “Democratic Bulgaria“ Ivaylo Mirchev announced on the sidelines of the National Assembly that the coalition will nominate two strong candidates for the upcoming presidential elections, highlighting the name of Andrey Gyurov. In parallel, the leaders of the right-wing formations sharply criticized the adopted management program of the government of “Progressive Bulgaria“, led by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, emphasizing the lack of a clear geopolitical direction, the problems in healthcare and the lack of reforms in the services.

According to Ivaylo Mirchev, the right-wing coalition is seriously preparing for the upcoming vote for head of state.

“We will have two strong candidates for president and vice president for the presidential elections, you should have no doubt“, he told journalists and added that the nomination of Andrey Gyurov is a desire of a huge part of the formation's supporters.

“A great statesman, he performed very well in the caretaker government. We are acting according to a clear plan. This plan always includes the extent to which one of our representatives can be undermined by the yellow media with complete fabrications," commented Mirchev.

The representatives of “Democratic Bulgaria“ expressed serious reservations about the cabinet's priorities. Ivaylo Mirchev drew attention to the fact that in the governing program of “Progressive Bulgaria“ the least attention is paid to security and nothing is done regarding the clear foreign policy orientation of the country.