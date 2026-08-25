25 prosecutors nominated for the new SJC

A total of 25 candidacies have been submitted for elective members of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) from the prosecutorial quota, the supreme administrative and personnel body of the judiciary announced.

Five of the candidates are prosecutors from the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office - Marinela Toteva, Krasimira Filipova, Atanas Gebrev, Ivanka Kotorova and Siika Mileva, news.bg recalled.

Among the nominees are also Daniela Popova - administrative head of the Appellate Prosecutor's Office - Sofia, Todor Deyanov - deputy administrative head of the Appellate Prosecutor's Office - Plovdiv and Yovita Grigorova - deputy administrative head of the Appellate Prosecutor's Office - Burgas

Prosecutors Plamen Evgeniev and Ivaylo Angelov from the Appellate Prosecutor's Office - Sofia, Dobrinka Kalcheva from the Appellate Prosecutor's Office - Plovdiv, Milena Gamozova from the Appellate Prosecutor's Office - Varna and Dimitar Leshtakov from the Appellate Prosecutor's Office - Veliko Tarnovo.

The remaining candidates are Desislava Petrova - Deputy Administrative Head of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, Georgi Chinev - Administrative Head of the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office, Radoslav Gradev - Administrative Head of the Ruse District Prosecutor's Office, Hristo Anchev - Administrative Head of the Plovdiv Military District Prosecutor's Office, Atanas Iliev - Deputy Administrative Head of the Smolyan District Prosecutor's Office, Marina Nenkova and Ivan Taskov - Prosecutors at the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, Blagovest Vangelov and Darin Hristov - Prosecutors at the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office, Vladimir Nikolov - Prosecutor at the Pleven District Prosecutor's Office, Ivaylo Iliev - Prosecutor at the Kyustendil District Prosecutor's Office and Plamen Petkov - Prosecutor at the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office Prosecutor's Office.

All candidates must submit their documents by September 9, 2026 - CV, reasons for participation in the procedure, concept for the activities of the SJC, etc. By this date, the reports received from the Inspectorate to the SJC and the documents from their personnel files must also be published.

The Prosecutor's Office will decide on the eligibility of the candidates no later than September 16, 2026.

At the same time, the Ministry of Justice informed that a form for submitting signals about attempts to influence the independent selection of magistrates has been activated on the department's website, with complete confidentiality of the sender. Signals of attempts at pressure, interference or other actions that may affect the free and independent expression of will of the magistrates in the conduct of elections for members of the SJC from the professional quota are accepted.

The aim is to ensure the possibility of timely response to suspicions of such actions and to guarantee the transparency and independence of the election process.