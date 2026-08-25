Slavi Trifonov: Why does Ivan Demerdzhiev continue to remain silent about the "Petrokhan" case?

Demerdzhiev said that at the end of August he would announce the facts from the investigation of the "Petrokhan" case. The end of August came, but about the "Petrokhan" case - not a word. It is my and our right to receive this information.

But what we are receiving is neglect. I am infuriated by the fact that a person in an elected position like Ivan Demerdzhiev is able to behave disdainfully towards his superior - the Bulgarian people.

Yes, I am part of the Bulgarian people, we are part of the Bulgarian people, we have the right to receive information, and the minister appointed by us must show respect, not disdain.

Sooner or later Demerdzhiev will learn a lesson for this behavior. He will fall from power and become what he was before - a lawyer with many properties. But now, being a self-forgetful minister, he is waiting to receive from life another lesson about what it means to do the right thing.

Mr. Demerdzhiev, I cannot force you to disclose the information about the "Petrohan" case. I can only use words. The time has long come when you must clearly and unequivocally announce the facts of the investigation into the “Petrokhan“ case. This is not your right, but your obligation.