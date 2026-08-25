Due to the lack of "Civil Liability" for ambulances, Katya Ivkova dismissed one deputy minister and two directors of directorates in the Ministry of Health

Health Minister Katya Ivkova dismissed one of her deputies and two directors of directorates in the department.

At a briefing, she explained that she had requested and received the resignations of Deputy Minister Ivian Benishev, the director of the "Emergency Medical Care" Directorate; Daniel Petrov and the director of "Public Health" Iliya Tasev, news.bg specified.

As a reason for the requested resignations, she explained that the procedure for ensuring "Civil Liability" and auto insurance for both ambulances and RHI cars, which expired in September.

This is a purely administrative activity carried out by the listed directorates of the Ministry of Health, and was supposed to start in the fall of 2025, but instead the directorates exchanged letters, Ivkova explained and added that the new leadership of the Ministry of Health was not notified until yesterday, when she learned about it.

Benishev is Deputy Minister with the portfolio of "Emergency Medical Care", and previously he was director of the "Emergency Medical Care" Directorate, that is, he bears direct responsibility for the functioning of emergency medical care in the country, the Minister of Health emphasized.

According to her, urgent measures have been taken to ensure "Civil Liability" and comprehensive insurance for ambulances and RZI cars, thus launching a procedure for providing insurance for all vehicles in 2027.

She took advantage of this opportunity to respond to all critics of the administrative reform, saying that this shows how necessary it is.

Katya Ivkova said that the three dismissed did not indicate why the procedure was not launched. She did not answer a question about what the problem was, saying that she did not want to speculate, and one should have had a moral compass here.

The minister explained that delays and resorting to urgent and emergency actions regarding insurance and comprehensive insurance for ambulances and RZI cars have also occurred in previous years.