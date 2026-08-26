Mirchev: Koprinkov regroups the business networks of Borisov and Peevski

Security is among the key topics of "Democratic Bulgaria" - this was stated to BTV by Ivaylo Mirchev from the party. And the reason - the failure of the ruling party in the sector.

When the prime minister says that he is fighting the oligarchy, we must remember who left Ami and Taki to "Captain Andreevo" - Radev's caretaker government, the MP added.

There is a regrouping of the business networks of Borisov and Peevski - this is happening from Nikolay Koprinkov. The "Borisov-Peevski" facade is being removed, everyone underneath remains, Mirchev added.

"Let me reassure our voters - there will be someone to vote for in these elections, namely a pro-European candidate," Mirchev said about the presidential elections.

"There is a great expectation that Andrey Gyurov will be a presidential candidate, it is difficult to think of a more suitable candidate."

And according to him: the "Gyurov-Kandev" tandem meant fair elections.