NGOs propose Andrey Yankulov as a member of the Supreme Judicial Council from the National Assembly quota

Seven civil society organizations proposed Andrey Yankulov as a member of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) from the National Assembly quota. These are the "Anti-Corruption Fund" Foundation, "Bulgarian Lawyers for Human Rights" Foundation, "Bulgarian Institute for Legal Initiatives" Foundation, "Bulgarian Helsinki Committee" Association, "Institute for Market Economy" Foundation, "Justice for Everyone" Association and "Access to Information Program" Foundation, ACF reported.

Yankulov has been nominated for a member of the Prosecutorial College of the SJC. The seven non-governmental organizations note that he knows the judicial system well, has practical professional experience and is able to defend decisions based on the law and clear professional criteria, news.bg lists.

Andrey Yankulov's professional path combines practical, managerial and expert experience in the field of justice. He worked as a prosecutor in the Sofia District and Sofia City Prosecutor's Offices, and subsequently as a criminal lawyer. In addition, he was Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Deputy Minister of Justice, and in 2026 - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice.

Yankulov left the prosecutor's office after the election of Ivan Geshev as Prosecutor General. Between 2020 and 2026, she is a senior legal expert at the Anti-Corruption Fund (ACF), where she develops analyses and legal opinions on criminal justice, the prosecution and combating corruption.

The seven non-governmental organizations also propose another person for a member of the SJC - Tanya Radulovska. She has been nominated for a member of the Judicial College. Radulovska is a lawyer with nearly 23 years of professional experience in the judiciary, the legal profession, state administration and the executive branch.

She has 13 years of experience as a judge. She has reached the rank of "judge in the SJC and the SAC". Between 2012 and 2014, she was the Chairperson of the Management Board of the Union of Judges in Bulgaria. After leaving the judiciary in 2018, he worked as a lawyer, and in 2026 he was Deputy Minister of Justice, where he actively participated in the work of the Supreme Judicial Council and led the development of a mechanism to protect magistrates from pressure and unlawful interference. He also has many years of teaching experience.