Truck hits and kills pedestrian in Varna

An elderly woman died in an extremely serious traffic accident on the busy Treti Mart Blvd. in Varna. The report of the tragedy was filed with the police at around 11:20 a.m. today, the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Varna officially announced (source: ODMVR - Varna / bnrnews.bg/varna/post/520220/blasnata-peshehodka-na-bul-treti-mart-e-pochinala).

According to initial information from the investigation, the accident occurred at a time when a truck was making a left turn maneuver from the boulevard towards Konstantin and Fruzhin Street. The driver was took away the right of way and hit the woman, who at the same moment was crossing the crosswalk correctly at a green traffic light, located near a large supermarket (source: varna24.bg/novini/varna/Zaginala-e-zhenata-ot-katastrofata-na-Treti-mart-policiyata-s-purva-informaciya-za-tragediyata-3015587).

The victim died on the spot as a result of the strong impact. As of 1:00 p.m., the identity of the deceased pedestrian has not yet been established by law enforcement (source: bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/1192206-peshehodka-e-zaginala-pri-paten-intsident-s-tovaren-avtomobil-vav-varna).

Police and emergency teams immediately arrived at the scene. The driver of the cargo truck was tested with technical means on site. The results of his tests for alcohol and drug use were negative (source: dariknews.bg/regioni/varna/zhena-zagina-sled-udar-ot-tovaren-avtomobil-vyv-varna-presichala-na-zelen-svetofar-2464716).

Due to the incident, traffic in the area is difficult. The municipal company “Gradski transport“ informed that the bus stops “Vihren“ and “Cherni vrah“ of line 41 in the direction of the turn in the “Vladislavovo“ neighborhood are temporarily not serviced (source: bnr.bg/varna/post/520196/kamion-blasna-peshehodka-na-bul-treti-mart).

The inspection of the scene continues at this hour. The work to clarify all the details that led to the deadly incident is being carried out within the framework of the formed pre-trial proceedings.