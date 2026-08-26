Bulgarian driver dies in TIR collision

A 62-year-old Bulgarian driver died in a hospital in Pleven after a serious head-on collision between two trucks on the Ruse - Sofia road.

The accident occurred on the morning of August 26, 2026 in the section between the villages of Rumyantsevo and Petrevene. As of 1:00 p.m., traffic in the area remains completely blocked, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Lovech reported.

Reasons for the serious accident

According to initial data from investigators, a Romanian TIR lost control of the vehicle on a wet section and a right turn. The heavy-duty vehicle entered the oncoming lane and hit a truck with Bulgarian registration that was moving correctly.

The cabins of both vehicles were deformed beyond recognition.

The two drivers were transported to a medical facility in the city of Pleven, where the Bulgarian driver later died from his serious injuries.

Detour routes introduced for drivers

The traffic police are regulating traffic on site and redirecting vehicles.

The official detour routes are: Direction Ruse: Traffic passes through the village of Zlatna Panega (near the cement plant), the village of Brestnitsa and joins road 305.

Direction Sofia: Vehicles are directed through the town of Lukovit and Dermantsi village, from where drivers can exit onto the “Hemus“ highway.