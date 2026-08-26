Minister Stoyanov discussed with Diehl Defence the construction of a defense capabilities support center in Bulgaria

Bulgaria expects the acquisition of new defense capabilities under the SAFE mechanism to be accompanied by specific opportunities for the development of the national defense industry. This was stated by the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov during a meeting today with representatives of the German company Diehl Defence.

Minister Stoyanov emphasized that it is important that investments in the modernization of the armed forces create long-term added value for the country through the participation of Bulgarian companies, the development of technological capabilities and the building of capacity for the maintenance of new equipment. “The acquisition of new defense capabilities must go hand in hand with the development of the national defense industry. In view of the upcoming purchase of IRIS-T systems, we propose that sustainable industrial cooperation be developed, to be implemented in Bulgaria“, said Minister Stoyanov. He presented the possibility of building a support center and logistics hub for the IRIS-T systems in Bulgaria, which would provide storage and delivery of spare parts, technical support and repair. According to the minister, our country has the potential to develop such a capability, which in the future could serve not only national needs, but also have regional significance.

Bulgaria has already signed a contract for the acquisition of one IRIS-T complex, and five more anti-aircraft missile complexes of this type are to be implemented under the SAFE mechanism. “We are ready today to begin negotiations on both this project and the contract for the acquisition of the RBS systems for the new multifunctional patrol ships of the Navy“, the minister said.

The representatives of Diehl Defence outlined the possibilities for cooperation with Bulgarian companies from the defense sector and expressed their readiness to explore the construction of a support center and logistics hub in Bulgaria. The possibilities for using European funding for the implementation of such a project were also discussed, as well as the potential for joint initiatives in the field of innovative technologies in defense, information technologies, infrastructure, test equipment, weapons systems, optical and electronic systems.