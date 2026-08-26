"Lukoil Neftochim Burgas" gradually increases fuel processing

„Lukoil Neftochim Burgas“ is gradually increasing the volumes of processed fuels after the weak results at the beginning of the year. This was stated by the special commercial manager of „Lukoil“ Evgeni Simeonov before the parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Investments and Industry, where he presented a report on his work, quoted by Nova TV.

According to him, the restoration of production began in June, and in July the refinery recorded its highest profit in the last five to six years. Simeonov assured that as long as the Burgas refinery continues to operate, there is no danger that Bulgaria will be left without enough fuel.

After taking over at the beginning of June, checks were made on the administrative structure and human resources. A number of weaknesses were identified, the elimination of which is already being worked on.

An assessment of the technical condition of the refinery was also made to determine whether it is necessary to interrupt production for repairs. According to Simeonov, the results show that such a shutdown will not be necessary until 2028.

He described the situation he found when he took office as difficult, but stated that the main difficulties have already been overcome. Among the measures taken were the agreed deliveries of crude oil with deferred payment. This has enabled the company to accumulate the necessary financial resources and service its obligations.

Simeonov explained that when purchasing oil, the most favorable economic conditions are sought, while the products produced for export are sold at the highest possible prices. According to him, this policy has improved the company's financial situation.

With regard to the increase in fuel prices, the special manager pointed to the shortage of finished refined products as the main reason. He emphasized that high prices are determined by external factors.

A special committee has also been established at the refinery to check all counterparties. Simeonov assured the deputies that sanctioned individuals or legal entities cannot be admitted as clients or partners of the company.

The special manager also warned about the possible loss of the derogation allowing the company to operate. According to him, the consequences would be serious not only for “Lukoil“, but also for the Bulgarian market. “If we do not have a derogation, about 5,000 people will be unemployed. Over 120 gas stations will be closed, the entire logistics network will stop functioning and the result for the country will be catastrophic“, Simeonov warned.