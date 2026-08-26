Despite the drought: There are over 7 times fewer water supply subscribers compared to 2025.

Despite the drought, high temperatures and the decline in the level of the Danube River, only 36,610 people in the country are on water supply. This is shown by the most current data of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works (MRDPW) for settlements with regular water supply, submitted by the water supply operators of the designated territories for the period 17.08.2026 – 08/23/2026 This is more than 7 times less than the same period last year, when as of August 25, 263,303 people in 16 cities and 295 villages from 86 municipalities were on regular water supply.

Currently, there is a water regime in 2 cities and 82 villages from 39 municipalities. The most affected subscribers are in the region served by “ViK“ - Targovishte – 8754 people. “ViK – Yovkovtsi“ in Veliko Tarnovo district reports 7677 people affected by water shortage, and in third place is Montana district, where the problem affects 4651 people. In Sofia district, 4349 people are on regular water supply, and in Plovdiv district – 3209. In the districts of Kyustendil and Varna, 2,500 subscribers are affected by water outages.

In the section “Useful information“ on the website of the Ministry of Rural Development and Public Works, up-to-date information about the settlements with water regime is published every week. Data is submitted both by water supply operators with state participation to “Bulgarian Water Supply and Sewerage Holding“ EAD and the Ministry of Rural Development and Public Works, and by water supply operators with municipal participation.