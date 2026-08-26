There are already 26 candidates for the SJC

The first 26 nominations for the SJC are already clear. They are from the civil sector, and within two weeks the actual proposals that will be submitted by the deputies will also become clear. The National Assembly elects 11 of the personnel officers in the council, bTV reported.

The composition of the Supreme Judicial Council includes 25 members. Three of them have a place by right – these are the chairmen of the Supreme Cassation and Supreme Administrative Courts, as well as the Prosecutor General.

The remaining 22 are elected by the judges, prosecutors and investigators, as well as by the parliament.

Of the 26 proposals made in the parliament, 20 are for the judges' quota and 6 for the prosecutor's quota. Judges, prosecutors and teachers who meet the requirements recognized by the non-governmental sector have been nominated.

“If I may use the term used by the opposition, we have opened the floodgates and given the opportunity for a wider circle of individuals to nominate candidates“, says Prof. Yanka Tyankova from “Progressive Bulgaria“.

“Continuing the Change“ and “Democratic Bulgaria“ are satisfied with the new special rules adopted by the parliament and recognize some of the nominated candidates.

“Maximum competition for both colleges of the SJC, emphasizing especially the prosecutor's college, in which a much more controlled election for the professional quota is expected, is our goal“, says Velislav Velichkov from “Continuing the Change“.

“We from the DB insisted on this, although the ruling party during the debates on the Judiciary Law did not hear us, they mocked us, if you will, but they were accepted anyway“, says Nadezhda Yordanova from the DB.

Some of the parties are giving up their right to nominate.

“GERB will not nominate people for the SJC, we refuse agreements and will decide in view of the candidates“, says Toma Bikov from GERB.

„If this SJC is changed with the participation of GERB and MRF**,** we will not participate in this“, says Kostadin Kostadinov from „Vazrazhdane“.

The MRF does not comment on the topic. And some of the names are known in society.

Among the proposals for the professional quota for a member of the prosecutorial college is Siika Mileva - spokesperson for former Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev. Prosecutor Mileva stated that her reasons will be uploaded to the SJC website.

The former service minister in the „Gyurov“ cabinet Andrey Yankulov, who is a former judge and prosecutor, also received a nomination from the non-governmental sector. We were unable to reach Yankulov for comment.

The 14-day period for parliamentary parties to nominate their own candidates begins today.