Bulgaria wants compensation for the delay of the second 8 F-16 fighters

The situation in the Air Force (Air Force) is complicated and the only solution I see at the moment is the MiG-29, no matter how unpleasant it may be for some. This was said by the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov during his hearing on current topics in the parliamentary defense committee.

Stoyanov said that it does not matter to him whether the aircraft performing air policing (on duty to protect our airspace – ed. note) are MiG-29s or F-16s. The minister answered a question from MP Atanas Slavov from the Democratic Bulgaria parliamentary group, BTA reported.

There is no way to provide second-hand F-16 aircraft to Bulgaria. This morning I received a letter from the Saab company (manufacturer of the Gripen fighter jet – ed.), which also says that there is no way to provide us with second-hand aircraft, Stoyanov pointed out.

According to him, the only possible option is to acquire spare parts (for the MiG-29 fighters – ed.) from Poland. The information I have is that there is no contract concluded between Poland and Ukraine. We have not yet received a response from the Polish side, the minister also said.

Dimitar Stoyanov pointed out that if something happens to the available MiG-29s, we will be left with only eight F-16s, which are insufficient for air policing. According to him, the task becomes insurmountable if we do not strengthen, albeit temporarily, the MiG-29.

The Ministry of Defense will do everything possible to supply parts for the MiG-29, whether from Poland, Hungary or another country that is not under any restrictions. The goal is for Bulgaria to protect its airspace on its own, as a reliable ally, because we have declared a certain number of aircraft to be on standby, Stoyanov said.

For the delay of the second eight new F-16s, he has requested compensation and that the possible dates be withdrawn. The minister pointed out that the Bulgarian side is not to blame, because there are many other orders ahead of us, and the plant does not have such a large capacity.

Stoyanov also said that as acting Minister of Defense he has sent seven letters for second-hand Mirage 2000, Gripen and F-16 aircraft to the Netherlands, Belgium, the USA and others. After 2023, nothing has been done to acquire other aircraft, the minister pointed out.

On the topic of the new F-16s starting to be on duty, the minister pointed out that an extremely important system is missing. We don't have it because the contract has not yet been fulfilled. We are assured that it will be delivered next year. The MiG-21 and MiG-29 have this system, but it is morally obsolete for them. The one that will come is at a much higher level, Stoyanov said.

He added that he wants the F-16 to be on duty, but when the aircraft and the pilots are ready, and in compliance with all safety measures.

The minister described as "nonsense" the information that is being circulated in the public space that software is being leaked.