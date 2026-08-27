Road conditions: Urgent repairs and heavy traffic in our country

Intense summer traffic, planned repairs on key highways and a serious number of accidents mark the road conditions in the country at the end of August. Drivers should drive with increased caution due to the temporary traffic organizations introduced by the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency (API).

API measures and construction repairs: Where should we be careful?

Today (August 27) from 09:00 to 18:00, replacement of counting cameras is being carried out at 61st km of the "Hemus" Motorway. For this reason, traffic in the overtaking lane in both directions is being gradually restricted, and traffic is being redirected to the active lane. There are also restrictions on changing cameras on I-3 road in the area of the village of Gorna Studena (Veliko Tarnovo region).

Current repairs are also progressing in other areas:

AM „Struma“: Activities continue at two road junctions in Blagoevgrad district, temporarily restricting traffic to certain locations.

I-5 Road (Haskovo): The second stage of the reconstruction of a key roundabout is being carried out.

Varna (area „Trakata“): Today from 14:00 to 15:30 h. traffic will be restricted on „Alekovo“ ul. at the intersection with „Vtora“ ul. to remove dangerous dry trees.

Source of repair data: Official website of the Agency “Road Infrastructure“ (www.api.bg).

Border traffic: Busy entry from Turkey and Serbia

The General Directorate “Border Police“ reports exclusively increased traffic on the Bulgarian-Turkish and Bulgarian-Serbian borders. There is a serious accumulation of passenger cars at the "Kapitan Andreevo" border checkpoint at the entrance to Bulgaria, as the situation remains complicated due to the mass return of citizens transiting to Western Europe.

Source of border information: Fakti News Bulletin (www.fakti.bg).

Black statistics of the Traffic Police and the Ministry of Interior for the last 24 hours

The Traffic Police and the General Directorate of “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ (GDPBZN) came out with summarized data on the incidents over the past 24 hours:

Disasters in the area: Prez izminaloto denonoshie v stranata sa registirani 18 transport incident tags. In case of incidentyama bentbut sa wound the 22nd soul. From the CAT they will report that from the beginning on the year you donate for the first time from the 25th century onwards.

Report from the fire brigade:Fire fighters responded to the fire alarm for incidents. Liquidation sa desetki ognischa na teritoriyata na stranata, kato po-golyamata often from tyakh sa in dry trevi and starnischa, causing high summer temperatures. During the fire, no one died and civilians were injured.

Source on statistics: Official prescentar on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (www.mvr.bg).

Conditions for tourism in Planinite: Good times, but with increased attention

From Planinskat Rescue Service (PSS) km Bulgarian Cherven krist sobshchavat, che conditions for Planinski tourism in Tsalata strana sa Dobri. Time in the morning It is clear and quiet, and the temperature in the visokite parts moves about 10-12 degrees, until now in Po-niskit the resorts will reach up to 15-20 degrees.

Planinsky saviors warn that you should rush to your places as much as possible and get wet and wet from the local storm that is approaching. Turistite se svetvat da tragvat s dobre zaredeni mobile phones, external batteries and suitable equipment, as well as planinsk insurance is included.