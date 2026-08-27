Krum Zarkov on judicial reform: For the third time we hear the same promises

The government's request for change in the judicial system sounds precisely like a request, but we have heard it before, during the election campaign, during the first 100 days, now we are hearing it for the third time with a clearer time parameter. This was stated by the leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party and former Minister of Justice Krum Zarkov on "Denyat ON AIR".

The issue of the judiciary can be taken out of parentheses, but it must also be placed in the context of the general new government, he insisted.

What is the real change?

"We still do not know the true, real, and not the declared capacity of the new government, which promises a general change. We have yet to see whether they understand the change as replacing some bosses with others or as changing some systems, some of which not only generate injustice as a systemic error, but are structured in such a way that they cannot generate anything else," explained Zarkov.

He added that the judicial system could be mentioned here, but also the health and education systems.

Zarkov also touched on the resignation of Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev.

"A person who leaves resigns as a signal of disagreement. This must be appreciated. A person with such a professional biography and impeccable reputation deserves attention. A government, both the new and the previous ones, is visible in the way it reacts to criticism," the former Minister of Justice believes in front of Bulgaria ON AIR.

Is it right to abolish the so-called Home Book

The Constitution is our main normative act. Normative acts and laws should not be changed in a cyclical manner, and even less so the Constitution, Zarkov emphasized.

"Judicial reform is not just a constitutional problem. The failures so far must be examined. I argue that before we reach the end of unraveling those parallel networks of justice that reached Washington through Europe - it is difficult to expect that a law, or even the Constitution, will not be altered by the next holders of power", the BSP leader analyzed.

The election for the Supreme Judicial Council and the independence of the candidates

"His personal authority and name - this must be people who do not fall into the spiral of those before them. Where there is a struggle for power, there is also pressure".

The people's representatives, prosecutors, and judges must take responsibility at the moment of the election, they cannot look for a saving option later, Zarkov emphasized.

The presidential elections and Yotova's candidacy

"She has a longer political biography than Prime Minister Radev. We have a successful history of cooperation together. I hope it continues. We appreciate her as a worthy head of state", Zarkov commented.

Europe is in a serious crisis and soon we will be offered a choice between the status quo and parties like the "Alternative for Germany": "A left-wing movement is being created, we Bulgarian socialists will contribute with our experience".