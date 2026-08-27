Radio frequency jamming of a plane landing in Sofia led to the discovery of the device in Dragalevtsi

In addition to Razmig Chakaryan - Ami, other individuals are also involved in the case with the GPS jammer discovered in the Dragalevtsi neighborhood in Sofia. This was confirmed to journalists by Acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior Lyubomir Nikolov, reports FOCUS.

The properties searched are related to Chakaryan, but the ownership of all of them is not his. The people who are considered the real owners are being questioned, Nikolov explained. Ami will be questioned only if the connection between him and them is established. There is currently no warrant for his arrest, and he is not wanted.

"There is no data on how long the jammer was used. We have data from the moment it jammed the radio frequencies of an airplane that landed at Sofia airport“, Nikolov said. The signal was submitted by the Air Traffic Control and transmitted to the National Agency for National Security and Defense. Agency employees arrived on site in a short time and made measurements.

"They measured the frequency that was actually emitted by this device, and they signaled us to carry out procedural actions - searches and searches of the relevant addresses,– explained the Secretary General.

He explained the lack of arrests with the still unfinished expert examinations of the seized equipment. According to him, at this stage there is not enough evidence to allow a reasonable assumption to be made about the guilt of a specific person.