The search for the man who disappeared after the flood in Peshtera continues for the fourth day

The search for the 58-year-old man who disappeared after the flood in the cave district of “Lukovitsa“ continues for the fourth day, bTV reports.

Yesterday, police officers, firefighters, volunteers and mountain rescuers searched Stara Reka with two drones and tracking dogs, reaching the village of Isperihovo.

The search is complicated by the huge trees and stones in the river that the element has dragged. Today, the teams will search certain places with sediment and dense vegetation that are difficult to access.

The description of damage in Batak also continues. Over 40 houses in the municipality have already been damaged by the heavy rainfall.

Social service workers are visiting the homes. Those affected can apply for a one-time compensation of 1,171 euros.

The road between Peshtera and Batak remains closed because it is still dangerous.