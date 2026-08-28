"Baba Alino" without electricity: Residents fear that their water will also be cut off

Tension among the residents of the "Baba Alino" complex in Varna, after the power supply to the entire complex was cut off. People claim that they regularly pay their bills and are puzzled as to why they were left without electricity due to a dispute related to several houses. The Municipality points to the investor as responsible for the power supply cut.

„Nobody has talked to us. They cut off the power to the entire complex because of just five houses. We pay our utilities regularly. We do not have any bad neighbors - everyone pays. How can I explain to the children who are hungry that we don't have electricity to cook for them?“, a resident of the complex told bTV.

Those affected insist that the institutions intervene and find a solution to the problem. According to them, a large part of the properties are the only homes of their owners, and people fear that after the electricity is cut off, the water may also be cut off.

“Who should help us - right, the state? We are citizens of this country. We have also filed complaints with the court. For a very large part of the people, these are their only homes, and now they are without electricity. They may also cut off the water. When they decided to demolish these houses, they started to harass us mentally“, the residents are categorical.

Varna Municipality is categorical that the responsibility for the interrupted power supply lies with the investor.