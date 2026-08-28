Shkvarek: Demerdzhiev is delaying the truth about "Petrohan". He is in collaboration with this community around the PP-DB

Elements of the silencing device were found, but not all parts were found, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said today.

"It would not be mafia if there was no complicity of the Ministry of Interior and the state. The very definition of mafia is that it is organized crime, which has somehow grown together with the state and the political structure. Saying that there is a mafia in Bulgaria, we must assume that yes, it is connected and protected by the state," said political analyst Kristian Škvarek on "Denyat ON AIR".

Who gave the order for the patrol cars

All the parties currently participating in this debate had control over the Ministry of Interior at one point, he emphasized.

"Each one of them can be questioned. We can go back and find when, who gave the order for these patrol cars to be there, and unravel it upwards," analyzes Shkvarek.

Media fireworks or collapse in the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Journalist Alexander Simov pointed out to Bulgaria ON AIR that it cannot be said that the mafia entered the Ministry of Internal Affairs yesterday.

"We cannot say that the Ministry of Internal Affairs was only on the side of good and suddenly became corrupt. There is a lasting process of collapse, of internal instability. For four days I listened to how a jamming device was caught. We learned from the prosecutor's office that it was not there. Demerdzhiev has a tendency towards media fireworks. In this case, it began to look like his blunder, because he did not suspect that people were misleading him," the journalist commented.

The truth about the "Petrokhan" case remains in the background

According to Shkvarek, "it seems that Demerdzhiev is in this ministry mainly to do PR":

"This PR attempt took off from the Prime Minister himself and exposed it".

"When we clear ourselves of the media noise, he has not brought a single investigation to the end. He said that by the end of August he would tell all the data about "Petrokhan", Simov reminded.

Shkvarek, for his part, admitted that there was a game between PP-DB and Demerdzhiev.

"He should have come out with a briefing a few months ago. Demerdzhiev is delaying the truth about Petrokhan. He is in collaboration with this community around PP-DB", the political analyst added.

Real actions are rarely so noisy, but it will be evident if there are any, Simov noted: "A battle between the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the prosecutor's office will be noticeable".