Government Information Service on the Strumyani case: No one was prevented from communicating with Radev

In connection with the suggestions of political leaders that during the visit of Prime Minister Rumen Radev to Strumyani, the security forces isolated him from citizens and media representatives, the Government Information Service issued a position statement:

During the visit, neither citizens nor media representatives were prevented from meeting, talking and asking the Prime Minister their questions. The videos and photos distributed by the media and on social networks clearly show that the people in Strumyani communicate completely freely with the Prime Minister, accompany and photograph him during the inspection of the restoration activities. The video footage shows that Ms. Gergana Petrova herself also accompanies and films the Prime Minister, without any restrictions being imposed. Such footage is also provided by the Government Information Service.

The clarification of the circumstances of what happened after the Prime Minister left Strumyani between Ms. Petrova and the law enforcement agencies is subject to an inspection by the institutions, for which Prime Minister Radev also called. Respect for the facts, the law and ethical behavior are generally valid for everyone, regardless of the position held and public role.