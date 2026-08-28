ODMVR-Blagoevgrad for Strumyani: We acted at the request of the NSO VIDEO

The Ministry of Interior authorities were contacted for assistance by NSO officers. According to their information, a woman tried to enter the area specially designated for journalists. She was asked several times to present an identity document and a journalist card. After she failed to do so, the NSO officers turned to the Ministry of Interior authorities for assistance and to guarantee her safety.

This was announced by the press center of the ODMVR-Blagoevgrad regarding journalistic inquiries about today's arrest of journalist Gergana Petrova. She was arrested during today's visit by Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

She was forcibly taken to the district administration for identification.

A warning protocol was drawn up for her for violating public order, as well as an act under the Bulgarian Personal Documents Act, since she was not carrying any. She was then released.

We recall that Gergana Petrova regularly informs about the disaster situation in the region and the lack of an adequate response from the authorities. The journalist also published numerous photos of the disaster in Strumyani and the damage from the torrential rains. She also informs about the damage to the infrastructure and plumbing installations.