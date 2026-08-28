Journalist Gergana Petrova was arrested during Prime Minister Rumen Radev's visit to Strumyani.

The video of her detention was distributed by the local website "Pirinsko" on social networks and caused a wave of indignation, BGNES reports.

"I have done nothing wrong, I have not broken the law. This is my village," Petrova repeatedly repeats, while three police officers try to get her into the car.

"I won't get into the car, leave me to go home to my child," she says, while the three police officers try to force her into the car. At the same time, voices of citizens are heard saying: "Why are you detaining her, you have no right".

Gergana Petrova regularly informs about the disaster in the region and the lack of an adequate response from the authorities. The journalist also publishes numerous photos of the disaster in Strumyani and the damage from the torrential rains. She also reported on the damage to infrastructure and water supply installations.

The reasons for her detention are still unclear.