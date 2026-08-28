Angel Slavchev: Apparently, after Radev finished the fight against the oligarchy, he also started fighting with women in the villages

Today, the police in Strumyani arrested a woman because she tried to photograph Rumen Radev's motorcade and probably because of remarks she made to Radev, who was visiting the village.

This was announced by former MP from "Vazrazhdane" Angel Slavchev.

First, we will check the case, but if so, we will demand resignations from the Ministry of Interior.

Apparently, after Radev finished the fight against the oligarchy, he also started fighting with women in the villages.

Radev, be ashamed! Are you afraid of a woman?