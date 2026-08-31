Cornelia Ninova accused GERB and the government of a backstage agreement

Cornelia Ninova sharply criticized GERB representatives for their public positive assessments of Iliyana Yotova and their stated support for her.

In a post on social networks, Ninova quoted words from Boyko Borisov, who defined Yotova as a person who "has far outgrown the entire political class", as well as a statement by Tomislav Donchev, according to whom "Radev's failure is a failure for Bulgaria". She also pointed out the position of the mayor of Stara Zagora, who wished Yotova success.

According to Ninova, these statements show a unification of political forces behind one candidate. She defines the situation as evidence of the existence of a "backstage" and the "deep state", which she believes act in the common interest.

"There are no political differences. There is no confrontation. There is no opposition. There are no principles. There is no morality", Ninova declares.

She also criticizes the GERB leadership, accusing the party of using its voters to guarantee political and financial peace for its leaders.

At the end of her publication, Ninova appeals to citizens not to allow themselves to be misled by politicians again.