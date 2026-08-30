Everyday life behind the wheel gives rise to its own terminology, which over time becomes officially accepted jargon. However, the words we use at gas stations and service stations are often technically inaccurate. A professional look at automotive terms reveals four of the most common mistakes in drivers' language.

Mistake #1: The Legend of the VAG Abbreviation

For decades, car enthusiasts have believed that the abbreviation VAG stands for “Volkswagen Audi Gruppe“. Such an official structure has never existed. The legal entity behind the German giant is Volkswagen AG, where the letters AG stand for Aktiengesellschaft - a joint-stock company under German law. The colloquial term arose unofficially at the end of the last century, but the modern holding is simply called the Volkswagen Group. Members of this industry group include brands such as Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley, Lamborghini, Jetta, Ducati, as well as the truck divisions MAN and Scania. Reducing this entire conglomerate to the first two brands is a fundamental departure from reality.

Mistake #2: Servomechanism or simple electric drive

The difference between a servo drive and a standard electric motor lies in the principle of operation. The word comes from the Latin servus – servant – and means a system that executes precise commands through feedback. A specific sensor monitors the position of the actuator and transmits data to the controller, which continuously corrects the movement. This is why climate control flaps, memory seats and power steering rely on servo systems.

Conversely, a standard electric drive works without position monitoring – the motor simply rotates until the applied voltage stops, as in the case of a fuel pump or a simple seat adjustment without memory. Every servo drive uses an electric motor as a drive mechanism, but not every electric drive has feedback to be called a servo.

Mistake #3: When we call the hardware "multimedia"

The disappearance of cassettes has made the word "radio cassette" obsolete, but in its place another terminological confusion has arisen. The device in the center console is commonly called "multimedia". In reality, multimedia is not a physical device, but a data format - a collection of audio, video and graphic information. The correct name for the hardware in the dashboard is a head unit or infotainment system. The media content is what is played, while the device itself is the physical medium.

Mistake #4: Confusing GPS with entire GNSS networks

Many drivers perceive the abbreviations GPS and GNSS as complete synonyms. GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) is the general global term for all satellite navigation networks on the planet. It includes the American GPS, the Russian GLONASS, the European Galileo and the Chinese BeiDou.

When a device declares only GPS support, this means that it receives signals only from the American network, maintained by the US Department of Defense. Modern navigation systems work simultaneously with several constellations of satellites – in this case, the technically correct term is GNSS support, which guarantees significantly higher accuracy and stability of positioning.