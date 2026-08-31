Ivan Shishkov arrives for an urgent inspection of the Ruse - Veliko Tarnovo highway

The Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, architect Ivan Shishkov, will visit the Ruse region on Monday, August 31. This visit is an important part of the ministry's large-scale initiative, which is called "Regions Speak".

At 11:30 AM, Minister Shishkov will personally inspect the construction of the key highway between Ruse and Veliko Tarnovo, with the inspection starting from the Ruse city area.

The inspection will be attended by Deputy Minister Pavleta Pelovska, member of the Management Board of the Road Infrastructure Agency, engineer Ventsislav Angelov, as well as the Ruse regional governor, professor Lyubomir Vladimirov. Members of Parliament, mayors of municipalities from the entire region and other official representatives of state institutions will also be present on site. The inspection will begin at a pre-determined location, with specialized transport organized for media representatives to the next site.

Later, at 2:30 p.m., an official working meeting will be held in the building of the Regional Administration in Ruse within the framework of the same initiative. Representatives of the regional ministry, the road agency, local authorities and regional structures in the city will participate in it. During the talks, extremely topical issues that are directly related to regional development and infrastructure in the entire Ruse region will be discussed.

At 4:00 p.m., an official briefing for the media is also planned, at which Minister Shishkov and the other participants in the meeting will present detailed information on the topics discussed and the actions taken.