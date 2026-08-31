The most normal and logical thing is for the BSP to support the candidacy of Iliana Yotova for president. In our party, we value loyalty in politics. Ms. Yotova appeared as a worthy head of state and, moreover, filled the institution of the vice president with content, after which she also became the head of state at a difficult moment and personified the unity of the nation. This was stated in the morning block of BNT by the chairman of the BSP Krum Zarkov, quoted by novini.bg.

He specified that the party has already made contact with Yotova herself and her team and is gradually beginning their preparations for the presidential campaign.

Regarding the candidate for vice president, Zarkov expressed confidence that Yotova will choose a sufficiently competent figure. When asked if he knew who he would be, the leader of the socialists replied that “it is not his job to announce his name and he will not do so“.

On the topic of judicial reform, Krum Zarkov did not hide his hopes that something will finally be done in this direction.

“Obviously, in the coming weeks and months, the main focus will be the renewal of the Supreme Judicial Council, and there is also a serious request for changes to the Judiciary Act. "Everything is good as a request, it remains to be seen how it will be implemented," added Zarkov.