Three people died in accidents in just one day in the Kyustendil region

The police in the Kyustendil region are investigating three deaths within 24 hours. A man died while working on the power grid, and the bodies of a woman and a man were found in Boboshevo and near Dupnitsa. The causes of death in all three cases are being clarified, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.

In the first case, a 42-year-old man died yesterday in the village of Tsarvaritsa, Nevestino municipality, in the Dolna mahala area, after being struck by a high-voltage electric arc. According to police, he was carrying out activities to restore the power supply. An investigation has been opened into the case at the Kyustendil District Investigation Department.

On August 30, the Dupnitsa District Office received a report of a deceased 48-year-old woman found in her home in Boboshevo. During the on-site inspection, no traces of violence were found. The police said that the report was filed by a relative. The prosecutor on duty was notified of the case.

On August 29, at around 5:30 p.m., in the Cheshma Gergana area in the village of Bistritsa, Dupnitsa municipality, the body of a 50-year-old man from Sofia was discovered, the police announced today. During the inspection by the on-duty police group, no traces of violence were found either. The body was taken for an autopsy to the Kyustendil hospital. Pre-trial proceedings have been opened into the case at the Dupnitsa District Office, and the prosecutor's office has been notified. Police said it was likely a tourist. The body was found on the side of a dirt road leading to the "Samokovishteto" hut.

The causes of death in all three cases are being investigated, police said.