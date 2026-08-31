Kostadinov: We will have a party candidate for president, we will announce him within 10 days

We will have our own candidate for president and we will announce him within the next 10 days. This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by Kostadin Kostadinov, chairman of the "Vazrazhdane" party, specifying that the candidate will be determined after an internal consultation with the party structures:

"There are several names, but I prefer not to comment on them, because the issue concerns the structures of "Vazrazhdane" and I would not like to turn it from an internal party issue into an external process. ... I have an opinion on the issue, but I avoid mentioning it, because as chairman of the party it will be taken as authoritative and for this reason will carry the greatest weight. And I don't want to prejudge the choice."

In his words, it is strange the running away from party affiliation demonstrated by the candidates for head of state, who rely on being promoted by an initiative committee.

"In these elections, a presidential candidate who is an opposition to the current status quo in the EU and NATO can easily win. Which means that Iliana Yotova or the candidate of the PP and DB cannot win, because both of them are the face of the Euro-Atlantic status quo in Bulgaria," he believes.

Kostadinov rejected the claim that "Vazrazhdane" is an anti-European party, pointing out that it is the only party in Bulgaria that has created its own European party - "Europe of Sovereign Nations" and its chairman is one of the three MEPs of "Vazrazhdane" - Stanislav Stoyanov.

According to him, we must "learn to distinguish the European Union from Europe":

"Bulgaria's place is not in the EU, but in the European Free Trade Association, which includes the richest countries. It is no coincidence that Iceland refused to join the EU in the referendum, and they are in this association".

The collapse of the influence of the "Progressive Bulgaria" formation is irreversible, Kostadinov predicts.

"For the third time since Rumen Radev took power, I am giving explanations to the police. ... SANS is developing our partners like the "September 23" movement, and when you call a person who is being developed, they immediately hang up on you. That's how they listen to us and we know it," the leader of "Vazrazhdane" also commented.

There are no talks with us about members of the Supreme Judicial Council, but if the Bulgarian National Party decides to talk to us, we will talk to it, he also said and emphasized that their main condition is:

"We cannot achieve a majority for the election of members of the Supreme Judicial Council with GERB and DPS".