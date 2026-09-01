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Accident on Cherni Vrah Blvd. in Sofia sends man to hospital

Accident on Cherni Vrah Blvd. in Sofia sends man to hospital

Police and emergency teams on scene

Sep 1, 2026 04:38 26

Accident on Cherni Vrah Blvd. in Sofia sends man to hospital - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

An accident occurred tonight on "Cherni Vrah" Blvd. in Sofia. The injured person in the incident was hospitalized. The incident occurred between a car and a motorcycle. This was stated by the State Department of Internal Affairs for NOVA.

The driver of the motorcycle was injured. According to information from the emergency services, he has a broken leg. The driver of the car is in good condition.

Police and emergency teams are on scene.

Traffic is closed in the direction of the Ring Road, with two-way traffic only in one lane.


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