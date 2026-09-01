Minister Ivan Shishkov will inspect a section of the "Hemus" highway

The Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, arch. Ivan Shishkov, will inspect the construction of the "Hemus" highway. The inspection will be along the route of section 4 on the territory of the Pleven region, BNR specified.

The inspection starts at 11 and will be attended by MPs from the "Progressive Bulgaria" party, the regional governors of Pleven and Lovech - Ivan Petkov and Plamen Hristov. Eng. Ventsislav Angelov - member of the Management Board of the Road Infrastructure Agency - will also be present.

After the inspection, the Minister will give a briefing for the media.