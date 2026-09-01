A 17-year-old boy was buried in an excavation by a fallen rock near Botevgrad

A serious accident in the villa area "Chekanitsa" near Botevgrad took the life of a 17-year-old young man who was buried by a rock.

The tragedy was reported to the police at around 1:45 p.m. on August 31, after the boy was trapped under the collapsed soil in an excavation for a newly constructed drinking water tank.

The Emergency Response Team that arrived on site only confirmed the teenager's death, and the District Prosecutor's Office in Sofia has already launched an investigation into the case.