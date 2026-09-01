A driver entered the oncoming lane, crashed into a truck and died near Donino

A 72-year-old man from Veliko Tarnovo died in yesterday's accident near the Gabrovo village of Donino, the Gabrovo police press center reported.

The accident was reported on August 31 at 2:30 p.m.

The man was driving a car, entered the oncoming lane and crashed into an oncoming truck driven by a 55-year-old resident of Sofia. As a result of the accident, the driver of the car died.

The driver of the truck was tested for alcohol and drugs, with the results of both tests being negative. The causes of the accident are under investigation and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.

BTA recalls that earlier today a woman was injured in an accident on the main road between Byala and Pleven, and a 26-year-old motorcyclist is in serious condition after yesterday's traffic accident at the junction for the Pavlikeni village of Musina.