Minister Georgi Peev: "Bulgarian Posts" has the potential for change,

The state of „Bulgarian Posts“ requires consistent efforts for more efficient use of resources, implementation of new technologies and improvement of working conditions. This was stated by the Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev after a surprise visit to the Bulgarian Exchange and Sorting Center in Sofia. This is the largest distribution center of „Bulgarian Posts“. The Minister met with employees, got acquainted with the work of the center and visited the post office in Chelopech.

„The company has good facilities that are not used effectively. The people are wonderful professionals and I had the opportunity to talk to them. What is visible is that they are demotivated – because of the low salaries and the lack of sustainability. The employees work under conditions that I consider abnormal. "Activities are carried out manually, for which technologies can be of great help in the 21st century," the minister pointed out. He was categorical that the company must make additional efforts to attract customers and generate its own revenues.

„Bulgarian Posts“ has thousands of properties that are managed inefficiently and some of them can be rented out. The only answer cannot always be that the subsidy should be increased,“ Georgi Peev also said.

During the meeting with the employees at the exchange and sorting center, specific measures to improve the work were discussed. Among the solutions they mentioned are the implementation of POS terminals in post offices and the use of more modern barcode readers. The question of the need for sufficient staff and an increase in salaries was also raised.

The employee at the Chelopech post office said that the post office in the settlement is important not only as a place for receiving and sending parcels, but also as a center for social contacts. She indicated that the schedules for early payment of pensions have already been prepared. In addition to pension services, the post office also serves numerous companies in the area that send and receive classic correspondence - letters.

The surprise visit to the exchange and sorting center and the Chelopech post office is part of the preparation of specific steps to increase the efficiency, modernization and quality of services.