Ninova: In Bulgaria, one of the poorest countries, the most anti-social government is in power

The rulers are absolutely inadequate to the situation in Bulgaria and what is happening in Eastern Europe. They are behaving anti-socially and against any economic logic.

The governments of Hungary, Poland, Greece are adopting large-scale social programs.

Poland allocated 7.4 billion euros (32 billion zlotys) for the 13th and 14th pensions. Assistance for people with disabilities - 2.9 billion euros (12 billion zlotys). Widows' pensions 1.62 billion euros (7 billion zlotys). Supports the birth rate with 139 million euros for in vitro procedures.

In Hungary, Magyar increases the minimum pension 4 times. Times!!! The Prime Minister reduced his salary by 52% and the deputies by 40%, plus cutting all privileges.

Greece announced that it is reducing the prices of 1700 goods.

This is done in countries with higher incomes than Bulgaria.

This comment was published on her Facebook page by the leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" Kornelia Ninova. Here are more of her words:

In Bulgaria, one of the poorest countries, the most antisocial government is in power. They froze maternity, child benefits, money for children with disabilities, salaries of nurses, personal doctors, orderlies and midwives. They deliberately came up with a new formula for the minimum wage. Under the old system, the salary was supposed to be 690 euros, now it will be 660 euros. The managers raised their salaries, bought new cars for security. And the workers' insurance premiums were raised. They will be raised as of January 1, 2027. And vignettes. And excise taxes.

Don't you think that in Europe they don't have problems with the crisis or prices? They do, the same as us. But there the governments think about how to help the people and act. In our country, the progressives only think about themselves.

They are preparing an even bigger budget deficit for us next year. Every day they stay in power is harmful to Bulgaria.