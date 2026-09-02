„Vazrazhdane“ stands categorically behind the civil initiative to restore the Monument to the Soviet Army in its historical appearance and at its historical location in the Prince's Garden in Sofia. The political organization is part of the Initiative Committee for the Restoration of the Monument and supports the open letter of the Civil Association "Keepers of Memory" to Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

„Vazrazhdane“ and the civil association insist that the Council of Ministers take the necessary actions within its powers to initiate a procedure for the restoration and reconstruction of the Monument.

The initiative is already receiving serious civil support. In just one day, nearly 3,000 signatures of Bulgarian citizens were collected and another 326 through an online petition. The signature continues, and according to the organizers, about 5,000 more signatures were subsequently collected.

„Vazrazhdane“ believes that this civil position cannot be ignored, and the issue of the fate of the Monument cannot be considered closed only with its dismantling.

„We do not want the erasure of history. We want the restoration of memory.“, states the open letter supported by the political organization.

From „Vazrazhdane“ emphasize that historical monuments are part of the memory of society and their fate should not be determined by the current political situation. Regardless of the different assessments of the events with which the Monument to the Soviet Army is connected, history cannot be erased by destroying its material evidence.

The political organization insists that the Council of Ministers officially consider the civil request and that a legal and institutional assessment of the possibilities for restoring the Monument and returning it to the Prince's Garden be carried out.

It is proposed that the competent state and municipal institutions prepare the necessary expert opinions and study the possibility of a reconstruction project based on the existing archival, architectural and technical documentation. “Vazrazhdane“ also supports the conduct of a public and expert dialogue with the participation of architects, historians, restorers, professional organizations and representatives of the civil initiative.

The open letter also recalls Rumen Radev's public positions against the destruction of anti-fascist monuments. According to “Vazrazhdane“ now the Prime Minister has the opportunity to show with concrete actions his attitude towards the preservation of historical memory.

The Monument to the Soviet Army is the work of Bulgarian architects and sculptors, and donation vouchers were collected from Bulgarian citizens for its construction.

“Vazrazhdane“ and “Guardians of Memory“ insist that representatives of the civil initiative be admitted to an official meeting at the Council of Ministers, at which they can present their petition and proposals, as well as receive a written response to the government's position and actions.

“We believe that a country that respects its past is not afraid to preserve historical evidence - regardless of political assessments of it“, the position states.