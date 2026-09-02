"Vazrazhdane" asks: Is there a political umbrella over the Ukrainian group KUB and Oleg Nevzorov

A year has passed since the illegal construction in “Baba Alino“ was confirmed, but despite this, to this day no one has been convicted for what happened there, said Kosta Stoyanov from “Vazrazhdane” in a statement from the parliamentary rostrum.

I want to ask what the current president Iliana Yotova did in the case, what the presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov did, and what Rumen Radev has accomplished in these nearly 10 years in the highest positions in the country as president and current prime minister. The answer is nothing, Stoyanov pointed out.

For a year, we have not seen a single action, we have not heard a single response that would correspond to the obligations of the authorities and institutions, despite the enormous scale of this scandal, he added.

When we talk about 104 illegal buildings, we must realize that they did not appear overnight. This is not about illegal construction that someone managed to do before the relevant institution detected it, but we are talking about construction on a huge scale, about objects recorded in the cadastre, about documents, transactions and people who paid significant amounts for properties, Stoyanov explained.

From the very beginning, "Vazrazhdane" has been saying that "Baba Alino" cannot be viewed simply as a case of illegal construction carried out by one investor. The scale of the abuses, the lack of reactions and the attempts to cover up show the presence of a whole chain of persons in this scandal, in which municipal and state employees, lawyers, notaries and even politicians and members of parliament are involved, the deputy said. We want to know if there are any officials who have violated the law and if there are any, why a year later we do not see the result of the actions of the law enforcement agencies, he said.

The institutions cannot claim that they did not have information. The case is being discussed in the Commission for Control of Services, and according to the data we have, the actions of the Ukrainian group KUB are described in the reports of the National Security Service. Therefore, today no one in a high state position can claim that they did not know anything. You knew, but you did nothing, said Kosta Stoyanov.

We continue to ask whether there is a political umbrella over the Ukrainian group KUB and Oleg Nevzorov and if so - where does he come from. Why, under such established circumstances and serious questions, does this person continue to freely develop his activities in Bulgaria, Stoyanov asked.

"Vazrazhdane" will work to ensure that the "Baba Alino" case is not forgotten. We will monitor the actions of the municipality, institutions and the prosecutor's office, we will insist that all illegal constructions be removed in accordance with the procedure provided for by law, he said. After a year, the question is no longer whether the state knows - it knows, the question is why it does not act, Stoyanov added.