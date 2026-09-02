Man dies in serious accident with combine harvester near Karnobat

A 73-year-old man died in a serious accident on the Sofia - Karnobat - Aytos road, the police announced. The incident occurred at around 9:10 p.m. on September 1, in the area of kilometer 442+700, in the direction of Karnobat.

According to police data, the car was driven by a 73-year-old man from the village of Iskra, was traveling at an inappropriate speed and crashed into an agricultural machine - a combine harvester.

The driver of the car died on the spot. The combine harvester was driven by a 35-year-old man from Aytos. His tests for alcohol and drugs are negative. He has been detained for up to 24 hours. The case is ongoing.