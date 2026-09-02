Vitanov: We are abolishing the eco-tax for cars

Today, with the adoption of the first reading of the bill on waste management, we are taking the first step towards illuminating, revealing and dismantling a vicious model of management of the so-called product taxes and normalizing the sector. The bill itself does not solve the problems, but it gives a good direction. This was said by the chairman of the PG “Progressive Bulgaria” Petar Vitanov.

We will most likely not accept the texts with a change of ownership, because there are operating companies that do not need to change their ownership, but this is the direction.

We are also removing motor vehicle taxes - whether completely or to a certain extent, this will be decided by the people involved in these processes, he added.

In any case, all things related to waste recovery will undergo changes, he said.

Product taxes for electronic and electrical waste were reduced between four and five times, Vitanov added.

We are starting these changes. We believe that more companies should be given access to this market in order to create real competition. That is why we accept the texts for a change from a permit to a registration regime, or some hybrid option, because full opening is not a guarantee for reducing the ecological footprint, but what we are doing today is to put an end to the abuse of these product fees, he also pointed out.

What is a product fee?

A product fee is a fee for certain products that, after use, form widespread waste.

Among these products are motor vehicles, tires (outer, inner and solid), packaging such as polymer bags, batteries and accumulators, oils and electrical and electronic equipment.

For motor vehicles, the product fee is also known as the “eco-tax“.