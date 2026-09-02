Petrova: Regional coordination is needed in situations related to the low level of the Danube

Regional coordination is needed in situations related to the low level of the Danube, believes the Minister of Energy Iva Petrova.

Regarding the critically low level of the Danube, which necessitated a reduction in the capacities of nuclear power plants in the region, including the “Kozloduy“ NPP, she indicated during a meeting of the relevant parliamentary committee that the countries in the region have begun to take measures individually.

According to her, the coordination mechanism in the region needs to be developed. The forecasts are that we will increasingly face such critical situations, she said.

Iva Petrova explained that in recent months the Kozloduy NPP has gained experience working in such situations. “We recently discussed with the plant team that they managed, saw what could happen and already have practical experience working with such extremely low Danube levels“, the minister pointed out.

Petrova added that currently the Danube level is what it was a month ago and this is known to the Kozloduy NPP team.

“The situation is being monitored day and night, the facilities are being maintained and we believe that from now on things will stabilize and we will not have any more critical situations“, the Minister of Energy emphasized to the deputies.

According to the latest official data, the hydrological situation in the Bulgarian section of the Danube River remains complicated. An increase was registered at the water gauges near Silistra - by six centimeters, at Ruse - by four centimeters, at Svishtov - by two centimeters and at Nikopol - by a centimeter. The level decreased by three centimeters at Novo Selo and Lom, and at Vidin and Oryahovo it dropped by a centimeter.