Man drowns in the sea near Pomorie

A 67-year-old man from the village of Cherkovna is another victim of the sea, after he drowned on the Central Beach in Pomorie on Tuesday morning, bTV Novinite reports. This is the fifth fatal incident on our southern coast in just a few days.

The tragedy was reported to the Regional Administration - Pomorie at around 10:00 on September 1. The body of the deceased was transported for an autopsy to the forensic medicine department at the University Hospital - Burgas, in order to establish the exact causes of death.

The case from Pomorie increases the number of victims of strong currents on the southern coast. In just two days over the past weekend, four more people lost their lives.

The most serious incident took place on August 29 at around 12:30 in an unguarded area near Ahtopol, located between the northern beach and the “Delfin“ campsite. Four vacationers entered the water, but the strong current dragged them into the sea. Two of them managed to escape unharmed, but a 26-year-old Moldovan citizen and a 24-year-old Romanian drowned. Their bodies were also taken for forensic examination to the University Hospital - Burgas.

The dark chronicle of August 29 was supplemented by another death. Around 18:30 that same day, from the waters of the “Veleka“ beach A 69-year-old Ukrainian citizen was pulled out of the water in Sinemorets, but his life could not be saved.

A day later, on August 30 at around 3:15 p.m., another tragic incident was recorded. This time, the sea claimed a victim near Tsarevo, where a 49-year-old resident of Burgas drowned in an unguarded area near the rocks near the beach “Vasiliko“.