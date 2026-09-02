Bozhanov: There is no reform in the services, there are steps in a completely wrong direction

The co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" Bozhidar Bozhanov criticizes the proposed changes to the law governing the activities of SANS for public discussion. According to him, the planned amendments are a refusal to reform, summarized the Bulgarian National Radio.

"There is not just no reform in the services, there are steps in a completely wrong direction – a draft law has been published by SANS, which provides for complete personnel control of the services, without checks for integrity, without regard to professionalism. The chairman of SANS can decide everything – who to send where, who to release when. We also see a return to totalitarian approaches related to classified information, eternal secrets and the destruction of documents when they are not beneficial to the services. This is very worrying, we will do everything possible to ensure that the issue of the services, their regulation, the regulation of classified information does not take us back to darker times", the MP pointed out.

The bill gives SANS agents the right to work as psychologists and psychotherapists, and this will not be considered incompatible with work at the Agency.

Bozhanov defined as "the right step" the decision of the National Assembly to adopt on first reading the proposals of the State Duma for amendments to the Waste Management Act, the aim of which is to reduce the amount of product fees:

"You know, more than a year ago they were increased tenfold for some products - for electrical appliances, for photovoltaics, for batteries, and today the parliament adopted on first reading our bill, which envisages liberalization of the waste recovery market, so that some organized crime groups, behind which Taki and his political friends Borisov and Peevski stand, can finally break this scheme", commented Bozanov.