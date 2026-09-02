The Cabinet will propose a minimum wage for 2027, but only after the National Assembly adopts changes to the Labor Code

The Government will propose a specific minimum wage for 2027, after the parliament adopts the changes to the Labor Code for the new mechanism for determining the lowest wage in the country. This was stated by the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova before the relevant parliamentary committee:

"I expect that in mid-September the Council of Ministers will adopt the Draft Law on Amendments and Supplements to the Labor Code, which will then be submitted for consideration in the National Assembly. If it is quickly considered at first and second reading and enters into force, a by-law that is required to determine the exact amount of the minimum wage can be amended in parallel, and in early October we will be able to talk in detail about a possible exact amount of the minimum wage for 2027".

In instructions sent a few days ago by Finance Minister Galab Donev to all departments in connection with the preparation of the budget for next year, an estimated amount of the minimum wage for 2027 of 660 euros is recorded, instead of the previous 620.

In the negotiations between business and unions in the working group on the preparation of the new mechanism, no agreement was reached on the amount of the minimum wage for next year, and it will be determined by the government.