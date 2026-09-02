University Hospital "St. Marina" sues the Health Insurance Fund for over 1 million euros

The University Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment "St. Marina" in Varna has filed another lawsuit against the National Health Insurance Fund for unpaid over one million euros, the Administrative Court - Varna reports.

The filed claim is related to non-fulfillment of monetary obligations under a contract for the provision of hospital care from the fall of 2023. The medical institution claims that the health insurance fund unreasonably refuses to pay for the medical services performed, reported and accepted without objections for the two summer months – June and July 2026.

The plaintiff demands to receive a principal in the total amount of 1,156,066.40 euros for the provision of hospital care on clinical pathways, as well as for clinical and outpatient procedures. The amount for June amounts to 575,131.01 euros, and for July - 580,935.39 euros. To these are added 7,822.42 euros of interest for late payment, as well as the statutory interest on the principal, accrued from the date of filing the claim until the full payment of the amounts.

This is the second such claim that the Varna hospital has filed this year. Earlier, another case was filed against the NHIF in the Administrative Court - Varna, relating to unrecognized excess activity. It covers the months from October to December 2025, as well as January, March, April and May of 2026.

In this older proceeding, the financial claims of the medical institution are even more extensive - the hospital claims the amount of 1,904,871.07 euros in principal, to which default interest in the amount of 63,504.38 euros has also been charged.

Source: www.dunavmost.com